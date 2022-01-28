Markets hit as US hints at rate hike

Asian markets tumbled yesterday as investors rushed for the door following Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on interest rates and concerns of an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Key indices in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong and Seoul fell by around 2.5 per cent in yesterday's session. Singapore's Straits Times Index, however, was relatively unscathed, closing just 0.35 per cent or 11.54 points down at 3,260.03.

At the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, Mr Powell gave his clearest indication yet that he would hike rates in the face of inflation pushing past 7 per cent.

There is an expectation of a 25-basis point hike in March followed by at least three more over the coming 12 months - the first time the Fed would have hiked rates since December 2018.