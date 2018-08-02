Ascott opens two properties in Vietnam

The Ascott - the wholly owned serviced residence arm of CapitaLand - has opened two Citadines Apart'hotel properties in Vietnam.

The first is the 548-unit Citadines Blue Cove Danang, which is The Ascott's first property in the coastal city, located by the Han River in the Son Tra peninsular. It is also The Ascott's largest property in the world and the largest serviced residence in Vietnam.

There is a mix of studio, one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments, most of which overlook Danang Bay.

It also features the world's highest and largest 24K gold-plated infinity pool as well as a park with sculptures of the Wonders of the World.

The second new property is the 229-unit Citadines Regency Saigon. This is The Ascott's fifth property in Ho Chi Minh City and is located in District 3, a key business and residential district.

Ms Lew Yen Ping, Ascott's country general manager for Vietnam, said in a statement that Vietnam is Ascott's largest market in South-east Asia where demand for serviced residences remains high.

The Ascott has 21 properties offering close to 4,700 units across seven cities in the country.

She noted that both Citadines Blue Cove Danang and Citadines Regency Saigon have prime locations in key business and tourism districts, which have significant numbers of corporate and leisure travellers.

She added that in the next three years, The Ascott is scheduled to open over 2,000 units across nine properties in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Danang, Halong City and Binh Duong province.

The Ascott is "committed to achieve our target of 7,000 units in the country by 2020", said Ms Lew.