Ascendas Reit buying remaining 75% stake in Galaxis for $534m

Ascendas Reit is buying the remaining 75 per cent equity stake in the Galaxis business park at one-north for about $534.4 million.

The total cost will be about $543.8 million once a $5.4 million acquisition fee, stamp duty, professional and other expenses of $4 million are factored in.

The pro forma impact on the distribution per unit for the 2020 financial year is expected to be an improvement of 0.4 per cent.

The manager intends to finance the deal through a mix of debt financing, issuing units to the vendor, Ascendas Fusion 5 Holding, of up to $83 million as well as proceeds of an equity fund raising.

The acquisition and proposed issuance of units will be subject to unit holder approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

Galaxis, which was completed in 2015, has an occupancy rate of 98.6 per cent as at March 31.

It is zoned for business park usage with a 30 per cent white component (higher than the typical 15 per cent) allowing for greater flexibility in the use of space such as having more office and retail areas within the development.

About 73 per cent is business park space, 17 per cent for offices, 7 per cent retail and food and beverage, and 3 per cent work lofts.

Tenants include Sea (formerly Garena), Canon and Oracle. Higher rentals are expected from information and communications technology and electronics customers, the trust's manager said.

Full ownership of Galaxis will enlarge Ascendas Reit's business and science park portfolio here by 18 per cent to $4.9 billion, and lift the number of its properties in the one-north business park to five.

This includes Grab's new headquarters, which is expected to be completed this year.

The Galaxis deal will also give the manager better operational and tax efficiency, it noted.

The property has a remaining land lease tenure of about 51 years, which is rare given JTC's current practice of releasing shorter tenure land plots of between 20 and 30 years under the industrial government land sales programme, the Reit manager said.

Ascendas Reit units closed down 3.85 per cent at $3 yesterday.

