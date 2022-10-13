As Qantas surprises with bullish update, Asian airlines face uneven recovery

SYDNEY - Qantas Airways surprised the market with a stronger-than-expected profit forecast on Thursday that underscore how Asian airlines are recovering from the pandemic at vastly different paces as demand rebounds.

Carriers that benefited from strong external funding or government support, earlier openings, large domestic markets and surging cargo rates are thriving, while those with longer-lasting quarantine rules, weaker balance sheets and more aircraft in storage are struggling to gain ground as the economic outlook darkens.

Qantas saw shares surge 9 per cent for the day after it said underlying pre-tax profit for the first half ending Dec 31 would reach as much as A$1.3 billion (S$1.17 billion), more than double market expectations, with consumers willing to pay higher fares despite rising inflation and interest rates.

"There is still a massive amount of pent-up demand," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told analysts, adding that the airline predicts there will be less supply for several years, particularly internationally.

International rivals have been slower to bring back long-haul capacity and the stronger US dollar makes it less attractive for carriers from the United States and Middle East, in a trend that also helped Air New Zealand to get back in the black this half-year.

Singapore Airlines, meanwhile, has reaped rewards from the city-state fully opening its borders in April and strong financial support from Singapore investment company Temasek, as well as its hub position.

"Given the supply-demand imbalance, airfares and yields have been very high, leading to a return of profitability for those airlines that have been able to bring back a significant amount of capacity," Singapore-based independent analyst Brendan Sobie said.

This phenomenon, however, could be temporary, with airline profits at risk next year amid weakening demand while capacity rebounds as lagging carriers bring more planes into service, he added.

Mr Joyce declined to provide second-half guidance for Qantas, although he said international fares were likely to weaken from current levels.

Qantas, which suffered from a rise in delays, cancellations, lost baggage and staffing issues this year, said it would invest A$200 million in the first half for additional crew, training of new recruits and keeping aircraft in reserve to reduce delays and cancellations.

North Asia lags behind

In North Asia, airlines have suffered from a lack of customers, although the outlook is improving as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea ease quarantine and testing rules.

Korean Air and Taiwan's China Airlines remained profitable through much of the pandemic on the back of a surge in cargo rates. The freight market is starting to weaken, but rising passenger numbers will help make up for that lost revenue.

Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings will benefit from the country's opening to visa-free tourist travel this week, with a weak yen making it an attractive destination for overseas visitors.