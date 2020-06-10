Aqua Munda prepared to make offer to Hyflux PnP holders: Sias

Potential Hyflux investor Aqua Munda is prepared to make an offer to holders of the company's preference shares and perpetual securities (PnP), said the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias.

Sias president and chief executive David Gerald said Aqua Munda asked the association on Monday about the concerns these investors have, so that the firm could factor these into its planned bid for the troubled water treatment company.

While Aqua Munda did not detail its proposed offer to the PnP holders at the meeting, Mr Gerald said Sias was assured that it "will provide, at the appropriate time, details of its offer and financial capability to meet the acquisition, with also details of its business plans for Hyflux".

Aqua Munda, a Singapore-registered company that manufactures water treatment, waste treatment and oilfield chemicals, also told Sias that it can secure contracts for Hyflux in South-east Asia and in the Middle East.

"Their strong interest in Hyflux is due to the established track record of Hyflux in building the treatment plants, and the expertise of the company and its management," said Mr Gerald.

Sias reiterated at the meeting the importance of noting that PnP holders - who are largely retail investors - have "suffered enough" and added that Aqua Munda must be "sincere in making an offer that takes into consideration their plight".

Mr Gerald said Sias will continue to engage with the firm to work towards a favourable outcome for the PnP holders.

Sias is urging Aqua Munda to put forward its offer and all relevant information to the investors as soon as possible, as Hyflux is under moratorium until July 30.

"Unless a successful outcome is achieved, there is a high chance that the company may end in liquidation, in which event the PnPs will not receive anything," said Mr Gerald.

THE BUSINESS TIMES