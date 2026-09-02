Apple sets pay targets at $73 million for John Ternus, $59 million for Tim Cook

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Tim Cook (right) is handing the reins to Apple’s new chief executive John Ternus after a 15-year tenure.

WASHINGTON – Apple said that new chief executive John Ternus will get a compensation package worth about US$58 million (S$73 million) in fiscal 2027, while Tim Cook’s role as executive chairman will pay around US$47 million (S$59 million).

The company made the disclosure in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept 1, the first day of Ternus’ tenure. The new chief executive will be paid a US$3 million annual base salary moving forward and receive a stock grant with a target value of US$55 million in 2027.

Cook, 65, is handing the reins to Ternus after a 15-year tenure that saw the company expand into new products and boost its annual revenue to nearly half a trillion dollars. The stock gained more than 2,200 per cent under Cook, far outpacing the broader market.

Ternus, 51, will receive a pro-rated amount of restricted stock units worth about US$2.5 million in fiscal 2026, which runs through September.

Three-quarters of Ternus’ equity award will be based on Apple’s performance in relation to the rest of the S&P 500. The other 25 per cent will be tied to time-based stock units that vest semi-annually.

Cook’s annual salary will be reduced from US$3 million to US$2 million as part of his new role, while the target value of his 2027 stock package is US$45 million. His pay will be less tied to Apple’s performance, with only half being linked to the S&P 500.

Cook’s total pay package in 2025 as chief executive was US$74.3 million. The value of the new grants to Ternus and Cook will fluctuate based on Apple’s stock price. Cook has said he plans to stay in his new role as executive chairman for a long time.

Apple has never disclosed Ternus’ compensation for his prior role as senior vice-president of hardware engineering, but that management level typically gets paid about US$25 million annually when including stock, salary and bonuses.

In the filing on Sept 1, Apple did not say how much the executives may also receive in cash bonuses, though those are usually valued at about double the base salary. The Cupertino, California-based company typically provides more details ahead of its shareholder meetings early in the year. BLoomberg