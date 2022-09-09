Apple offers safety upgrades, adventure watch, steady prices

CUPERTINO - Apple Inc on Wednesday avoided price hikes of its best-selling iPhones during its biggest product launch of the year, focusing on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specs with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch.

The iPhone maker leaned into safety technologies like the ability to detect a car accident and summon a rescue from a remote mountaintop to add allure to its devices.

Apple positioned itself as the brand to allow users to pursue excitement and adventure - with a safety net.

Such intangible features "are the things that make you not just want the products for yourself, but also for loved ones," said Mr Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies.

"Ultimately, the increased emphasis on safety - safety as a service - is super interesting as a value proposition."

The iPhone lineup that generates half of Apple's sales got tweaks to cameras and battery life, though only the iPhone Pro lineup got an upgrade to a completely new processor chip.

Prices of the high-end iPhone 14s are the same as last year's iPhone 13 models. But Apple dropped its cheapest option, the iPhone Mini, meaning its lowest-priced model now costs US$100 (S$140) more than last year.

The iPhone 14 will start at US$799 and the iPhone 14 Plus at US$899 and be available for pre-order starting Sept 9.

The iPhone Pro will cost US$999 and the iPhone Pro Max US$1,099 and be available Sept 16.

In Singapore the iPhone 14 Pro is sold at $1,649, and Pro Max at $1,799. They will be available from Friday 8pm.

"They decided to essentially maintain pricing despite inflationary pressure," said D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte.

Apple said its satellite SOS feature will work with emergency responders. It also said that users will be able to use its Find My app to share their location via satellite when they have no other connectivity. The service will be free for two years with the iPhone 14. Apple did not say what would happen after that period.

The Cupertino, California-based company also showed a trio of new Apple Watches, including a new Watch Ultra model aimed at extreme sports and diving and designed to challenge sportswatch specialists such as Garmin and Polar.

"Apple is competing for a consumer segment that already has high loyalty towards their existing products and vendors, and it will need to prove itself over time," said Mr Runar Bjorhovde, an analyst at Canalys.

On the watch front, the US$799 Ultra has a bigger battery to last through events like triathlons and better waterproofing and temperature resistance to operate in outdoor environments, as well as better GPS tracking for sports.