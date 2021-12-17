Apple delays employees' return to office indefinitely

LOS ANGELES • Apple, facing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, is delaying its corporate return-to-office deadline from Feb 1 to a "date yet to be determined".

Employees were informed of the move via a memo sent by chief executive officer Tim Cook on Wednesday. An Apple spokesman confirmed the decision to Bloomberg News.

The delay comes just weeks after the firm asked employees to begin returning by next February, a timeline that had already been pushed back several times.

The lack of a firm date shows the struggle that companies face in trying to get their operations back to normal. Fellow technology giant Microsoft scrapped its return-to-office date in September.

"We are delaying the start of our hybrid work pilot to a date yet to be determined," Mr Cook said in the memo. "Our offices remain open and many of our colleagues are coming in regularly, including our teams in Greater China and elsewhere."

He cited as reasons the "rising cases in many parts of the world and the emergence of a new strain of the virus".

Mr Cook also strongly encouraged employees to receive vaccinations and booster shots, saying "this is by far the best way to keep you and your community safe".

Apple had previously delayed its office-return plans - from June, September, October and January. The latest decision comes the same week that the firm restored its mask mandate to all its retail stores in the United States and temporarily shut three locations because of rising Covid-19 cases among the staff.

In the memo, Mr Cook said Apple will give each employee a US$1,000 (S$1,370) bonus that may be used for work-from-home needs, saying it is "in support of our commitment to a more flexible environment". This move includes retail workers.

"These funds are intended to help you with your home workspace and can be used as you see fit. You will be receiving more information about this shortly," said Mr Cook.

When Apple's staff eventually return to the workplace, they will be expected to be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. They will be allowed to work from home on Wednesdays and Fridays, depending on their team. The company is also offering an additional one month of work-from-home time.

Apple workers will get at least four weeks of notice before a new back-to-office deadline takes effect, Mr Cook said.

"As we look forward to more of our teams being together again, we will continue to make decisions based on local conditions," he said.

BLOOMBERG