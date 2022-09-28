Apple begins making iPhone 14 in India earlier than scheduled

NEW DELHI - Apple began making its new iPhone 14 in India sooner than anticipated, after a surprisingly smooth production roll-out that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks.

The United States tech giant made the announcement on Monday, weeks after the marquee device's Sept 7 unveiling.

It had worked with Foxconn Technology Group, its most important production partner, with the original goal of assembling iPhones in Chennai about two months after its global launch.

The partners quickened the process after resolving supply chain issues, which helped production go smoother than expected, people familiar with the matter said.

Apple, which had long made most of its iPhones in China, is seeking alternatives as Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration clashes with the US government and imposes lockdowns across the country that have disrupted economic activity.

At the same time, Indian President Narendra Modi's administration is keen to make the country a viable competitor to China in technology and production capability, especially as Western investors and corporations begin to sour on Beijing's track record.

"India is now an attractive location for manufacturing as it offers better labour cost structure while Apple is looking to reduce geopolitical risks," said Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu.

"To turn India into a major manufacturing site, Apple will help India accelerate its production timeline."

Apple partners such as Foxconn, which makes the majority of the world's iPhones, typically begin assembling the device in India about six to nine months after Chinese factories.

That is partly because more time is needed to secure and ship critical components to a supply chain less accustomed to the process.

Assembling iPhones often entails coordination between hundreds of suppliers and meeting Apple's infamously tight deadlines and quality controls.

Still, analysts have said they anticipate Apple will eventually ship new iPhones from both countries at roughly the same time, a milestone in Apple's efforts to diversify its supply chain and build redundancy.

Apple's partners began making iPhones in India in 2017.

BLOOMBERG