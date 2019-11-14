Anxiety over trade deal, HK batters Asian stocks

Investors are in store for more volatility after uncertainty over a trade deal and increasingly chaotic scenes in Hong Kong batted market sentiment yesterday.

The local benchmark and its regional brethren predictably retreated while anxiety filled the air.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gave away Tuesday's gains, sliding 28.58 points or 0.87 per cent to 3,239.22.

It was a sea of red elsewhere, led by Hong Kong's 1.8 per cent drop. Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan also reported losses.

Investors expected United States President Donald Trump's speech on Tuesday would throw some light on trade policy, but it came up short.

"The street didn't get much joy, with the President threatening to raise tariffs even higher if the US didn't get an acceptable conclusion," said Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Meanwhile, the protests in Hong Kong are getting more riotous, with a Christmas tree at a Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) mall set alight on Tuesday. Worries over the implications for the region and intervention by Beijing are mounting, traders noted.

Trading volume here hit 1.51 billion shares worth $1.14 billion, with losers besting gainers 227 to 175.

The local market was broadly lower, but listings with high exposure to Hong Kong saw sell-offs.

After MNACT's anchor property Festival Walk sustained "extensive damage" due to clashes, its units fell 4.9 per cent to $1.16 with 44.3 million units done, the highest volume in more than a year. The real estate investment trust (Reit) generates close to 70 per cent of its revenue from Hong Kong.

Jardine counters with exposure to the territory were the STI's biggest laggards. Hongkong Land, which has a stable of properties in Central, fell 3.4 per cent to US$5.41.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was down to US$57, Jardine Strategic Holdings slipped to US$31.70 and Dairy Farm International declined to US$5.86.

Sembcorp Marine fell 3.7 per cent to $1.29 after third-quarter losses widened to $52.6 million, prompting OCBC analysts to downgrade their call to "sell" and lower the fair-value estimate from $1.29 to $1.24.

But it was not all gloom. Tech manufacturers were a bright spot, thanks to hopes that semiconductor sales are bottoming out and encouraging corporate earnings.

UMS Holdings jumped to 86 cents, Frencken Group rose to 85.5 cents and Valuetronics added 6.6 per cent to 72.5 cents.