Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Anthropic’s initial public offering, the second blockbuster of 2026, was six to seven times oversubscribed and raised US$81.3 billion, beating SpaceX’s raise of US$75 billion in June.

SINGAPORE – Forget the doom and gloom of an impending AI bubble bursting and the uncertainty of a post-Jensen Huang world. When it came to Anthropic’s record-breaking debut on Wall Street, Singapore investors were ravenous and had no intention of missing out.

Online brokerages told The Straits Times that interest had swelled well ahead of the Nov 19 listing, and Anthropic was the most-traded stock on its debut day, with trading activity exceeding Elon Musk’s SpaceX in June.

Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO), the second blockbuster of 2026, was six to seven times oversubscribed and raised US$81.3 billion (S$104.8 billion) , beating SpaceX’s raise of US$75 billion in June.

Anthropic opened on Nasdaq at US$111.50 – 34.3% higher than its IPO price of US$83. Its market value briefly exceeded US$2 trillion in intraday trading before closing the day at US$97.17, with a market capitalisation of US$1.8 trillion.

Some observers may say it was perhaps not the best time for the developer of the AI model Claude to launch its IPO.

Sentiment about AI weakened as investors grew increasingly cautious about massive capital expenditures, which has sent tech stocks tumbling since October.

Its Wall Street debut also came days after Jensen Huang, CEO of chipmaking giant Nvidia, resigned, casting a pall of uncertainty over the future of AI and the semiconductor industry.

Anthropic itself had also laid out over 90 pages of risk factors to its operations in its prospectus, the most frightening of which was the catastrophic risks its AI tech posed to humanity.

But all the fears and controversy did not deter retail investors hungry for a slice of the AI pie, and Anthropic passed a seemingly challenging test of investor appetite with flying colours.

Anthropic’s stock churned out more retail trading activity on its public debut than any other stock on its listing day going back to 2012, according to data from US-based financial research firm Vanda Research.

Investors traded US$772 million worth of Anthropic shares, exceeding the US$669 million recorded during SpaceX’s first trading session in June.

In Singapore, investor appetite was just as voracious.

“Anthropic was the clear focus of US trading on Syfe,” said the platform’s managing director and group head of investment and advisory Ritesh Ganeriwal.

Pre-orders on the platform were double SpaceX’s, and nearly half of Syfe customers who traded US stocks that day traded Anthropic’s.

Anthropic made up about one in four US stock trades on Syfe, making it the platform’s most-traded US stock. It drew more than twice as many trades as Nvidia, the second most-traded stock.

Syfe added that 83% of Anthropic trades were market orders, compared with about 65% for US trades normally.

According to Moomoo, Anthropic single-handedly captured around 48% of total trade count and 45% of total trading value across the platform’s trading basket of the AI company and Magnificent Seven stocks that comprise the largest US tech companies.

Retail investors were more inclined to buy than sell the stock, suggesting they were accumulating shares rather than flipping them the same day, a Moomoo analyst said. Buy activity on the company’s stock outpaced sell activity by nearly four to one in trade count.

On Longbridge Securities’ platform, Anthropic traded at around 4.5 times the average trading value of the Magnificent Seven stocks.

A better or more uncertain outlook?

Analysts say Anthropic’s debut was largely a success, but questions remain over whether it can sustain the momentum from day one.

Even though it closed 17% above its IPO price, it was still significantly below its opening price of US$111.50, demonstrating the volatility that investors can face during a strong debut.

“Investors wanted Anthropic, but they would not pay any price for it,” said Syfe’s Ganeriwal.

“Price trajectory will be closely watched as a signal of institutional conviction in AI at current valuations. The broader AI sector’s decline yesterday may reflect scepticism around the durability of the AI trade, though a single data point does not constitute a trend,” said the Moomoo analyst.

Anthropic reported steep losses of over US$80 billion for the first half of 2026, but it was still able to attract significant investor capital, indicating that a great deal of the company’s future success has already been priced in, said UOB Kay Hian’s director of wealth management Kenneth Goh.

Investors will now be monitoring the company’s performance to assess if its valuation had been overinflated, and this will hinge on its ability to carve out a strong enterprise business.

Lorraine Tan, Morningstar director of equity research for Asia, said it is not unusual for industries in the build-out phase to still attract investors while running a loss. Amazon notably made net losses from its listing in 1997 until 2003.

Despite giving a “Very High” uncertainty rating on Anthropic, Tan noted the company’s revenue has a compound annual growth rate of 46.5% and forecasts its capital expenditure to peak in 2028, with free cash flow turning positive in 2030.

“We believe Anthropic will be able to grow Claude’s use case to more industries, and we also see Claude as being able to carve out its position in AI tools for enterprises,” said Tan , adding that Anthropic is unlikely to play in the mass market space for AI tools which will likely see much more competition .

In the meantime, Ganeriwal said investors trading Anthropic’s stock should consider three key factors: volatility of newly listed stocks while the markets settle on a value; growth against cost; and the pace at which the company’s competitors are improving their capabilities, which can quickly shift pricing.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC’s sizeable stake in Anthropic should also offer retail investors another vote of confidence. It has invested over US$4.5 billion over three funding rounds, including a US$65 billion Series H round, which it co-led in May.

GIC’s stake is now worth around US$15 billion at Anthropic’s IPO price.

Chris Emanuel, managing director and head of GIC’s technology investment group, said in a LinkedIn post on Nov 20 that the fund was now one of Anthropic’s largest investors.

“An IPO is an important milestone, but it’s just one moment in a company’s journey,” he said. “We invest across multiple rounds, through the IPO and beyond. That’s life-cycle investing in practice.”

UOB Kay Hian’s Goh said GIC’s investment in three rounds over nine months illustrates “a quick pace for an institution of its size”, and Singapore investors could see indirect benefits.

“A gain like this strengthens the reserves, and returns on the reserves help fund the Budget. The local stock market offers little direct exposure to AI, so holdings like this are one way Singapore takes part.”

Gavin Chia, Singapore and regional CEO at Longbridge Securities, cautioned retail investors against interpreting GIC’s participation as an “automatic endorsement of the stock at its current valuation”.

This is because institutional investors operate with different investment mandates, risk tolerances and portfolio structures. GIC’s entry terms, portfolio size, diversification and mandate would therefore differ significantly from those of an individual.

“The lesson retail investors can draw from GIC is not necessarily which company to invest in, but how to approach long-term opportunities: with conviction, discipline and a clear understanding of the risks involved. In a rapidly evolving industry like AI, that long-term perspective becomes particularly valuable.”

Next-day market falls

Despite Anthropic’s blockbuster IPO and Nvidia’s strong earnings on Nov 17, Asian markets slumped on Nov 20 as technology stocks opened lower to extend a global rout.

The sell-off hit chipmakers and semiconductor suppliers that have been some of the largest beneficiaries of the AI boom.

South Korea’s Kospi closed 5% lower on the back of losses by Samsung and SK Hynix, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 also fell 5%. Both the Straits Times Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid around 2%.

The declines followed losses on Wall Street, with both Nasdaq and the S&P 500 dropping more than 2%.

“This looks more like a valuation and financing reset than an immediate collapse in AI earnings,” Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Singapore, wrote in a note.

Ganeriwal noted that interest rates and not AI demand were the main driver for the current weaker mood across markets, with expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December now rising.

“The AI build-out needs enormous financing, and money is getting more expensive. That hurts companies that borrow to build far more than those funding it from their own cash flow.”