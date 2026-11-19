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The Nasdaq MarketSite screen in New York displaying Anthropic AI visuals, as the company made its Nasdaq debut on Nov 19.

NEW YORK - Anthropic shares soared more than 34% in their Nasdaq debut on Nov 19, pushing the AI giant’s value to about US$2 trillion (S$2.5 trillion) as investors shrugged off the Nvidia spy scandal and fears of a tech bubble.

The shares opened at US$111.50, up from the US$83 at which the company priced its shares on Nov 18, already above its expected range.

Anthropic raised a record US$81.3 billion, selling 980 million shares, about 956 million of them new shares and the rest from existing shareholders. The company itself will receive about US$79.4 billion.

The IPO’s original price valued the maker of the Claude chatbot at about US$1.5 trillion, including employee stock options and restricted shares.

The roughly US$2 trillion valuation at the open matches estimates floated earlier this year, before AI stocks slid on Wall Street.

The debut marks a milestone in the AI boom. A company founded five years ago by OpenAI defectors worried about AI safety has become the first of the leading model developers to list on Wall Street, at a valuation rivalling decades-old tech brands.

The listing, under the ticker “ANT,” gives ordinary investors their first chance to bet directly on a stand-alone AI giant.

“Today puts the company in a stronger financial position, and in doing so, only strengthens our resolve to do the right thing,” chief executive Dario Amodei said at the Nasdaq in New York’s Times Square, underlining the company’s priority of promoting safe AI.

‘Fresh air’

As is usual for large listings, the shares began trading well after the opening bell, once Nasdaq and the lead investment banks had gathered buy and sell orders to set an opening price.

The offering surpasses the US$75 billion that Elon Musk’s SpaceX raised in its June IPO at a valuation of US$1.77 trillion.

SpaceX’s total ultimately rose to US$86 billion after its underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares. SpaceX shares opened 11% above their IPO price.

Anthropic has granted its underwriters an option to buy up to 147 million more shares, which would lift its total to about US$93.5 billion.

“Demand seems to be outstripping supply of this newly publicly traded company,” Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management told AFP.

“This may be the breath of fresh air that the tech trade needed to move beyond the fog of artificial intelligence that we’ve been living in for the last couple of weeks,” he added.

The strong demand comes even as AI stocks have swung sharply, with investors questioning whether heavy spending on the technology will pay off.

Nvidia, the chip giant at the centre of the AI investment boom and an investor in Anthropic and dozens of other AI companies, has been shaken by the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang after a reported affair with a woman suspected by US intelligence to be a Chinese spy.

Anthropic’s Claude models are among the most powerful in the world, hailed for their problem-solving potential but also feared for their capacity to destabilise societies and replace human workers.

The five-year-old company’s revenue has surged at a pace few US companies have ever matched, reaching US$17 billion in the third quarter, up from US$1.4 billion a year earlier.

Much of that revenue comes from customers paying to use its AI models for computer coding.

Amodei and his sister Daniela, the company’s president, founded Anthropic with several colleagues in 2021 after leaving ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Threats to Americans

Anthropic’s IPO filing goes into extensive detail on the risks of the technology, reflecting the company’s focus on safety even as it builds ever more powerful models.

It warns that advanced AI systems “could pose catastrophic or existential risks to society if not developed and deployed responsibly.”

US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised the listing on X, saying the company “fails to answer for the potential threats to Americans’ retirements and the entire financial system if this IPO goes awry.”

About a dozen protesters gathered outside the Nasdaq on Nov 19, chanting: “Why you doing IPO? This AI bubble’s about to blow!” AFP