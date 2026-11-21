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In this column, ST’s business correspondents unpack the latest developments in Singapore and global markets during the week – and explain what they mean for investors.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, raised more than US$81 billion on Nov 19 in the biggest initial public offering in history.

SINGAPORE – Artificial intelligence company Anthropic pulled off a blockbuster stock market debut even as a sell-off in technology shares weighed on broader markets, while gold prices slumped as investors assessed the outlook for US interest rates.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, raised more than US$81 billion (S$105 billion) on Nov 19 in the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history, topping SpaceX’s US$75 billion base deal. Its shares closed at US$97.17, more than 17% above its offer price.

Still, the historic debut did little to lift sentiment in the broader AI sector, with technology stocks continuing to face selling pressure over concerns about valuations and the significant sums being poured into AI development.

Shares of chip giant Nvidia fell 3.3% on Nov 19, extending their losing streak to six sessions, while Micron Technology declined 2.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.25%, while the S&P 500 dipped 2.02%.

Zavier Wong, market analyst at eToro, said the broader market was grappling with several developments at once, including expectations of further US interest rate hikes, scrutiny over chip exports and a short-selling report targeting chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices.

He noted that Nvidia had also given up the gains it made following its latest earnings announcement, while the departure of its former chief executive Jensen Huang added to market uncertainty.

The chipmaker had reported a 103% year-on-year jump in revenue to US$115.8 billion for its third quarter ended Oct 25, beating analysts’ expectations. Its net profit more than doubled to US$65.3 billion, while revenue from its data centre business rose 110% to US$107.6 billion.

“The different factors are why the sell-off has been so hard to quell,” said Wong, noting that the S&P 500 had fallen for six consecutive sessions and was down about 8% from its record high in October.

“An interest rate hike in December is more or less priced in, which makes the Fed’s upcoming meeting the next key date the market is watching.”

Meanwhile, gold saw its worst weekly decline since March, tumbling about 7% to hover just above US$3,500 as expectations of further rate hikes and selling by investors seeking to cover losses in equities weighed on the precious metal.

Gold is down 8.5% in 2026 and is 37% below January’s intraday peak of US$5,602.

CMC Markets sales trader Alex Ho noted that the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note had risen above 5%, while real yields, which are adjusted for inflation, had climbed from 2.66% to 2.88% since Nov 9.

This has made gold, which does not pay interest, less attractive to investors. The AI stock sell-off also added to the pressure on the precious metal.

“When portfolios are hurting, investors sell what they can, not what they want... So gold is being sold to raise cash, but that is not the same as it failing as a hedge,” said Ho.

“A quick bounce is possible, but a lasting recovery needs gold back above US$3,850 to US$3,900, and that won’t happen unless real yields and the dollar ease

“The next tests are the Fed’s meeting on Dec 8 and 9 and US inflation data on Dec 10,” he added.

Alvin Lee, premium client manager at IG Singapore, said the stronger US dollar had added to selling pressure on gold by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.

“The general risk off sentiment now is driving investors to hold on to cash and the safe haven status for gold has been called into question recently but for reasons stated above, it seems like the market has a preference for holding cash now,” he said.

The decline in gold prices also weighed on Singapore-listed gold-related stocks.

Shares of gold miner CNMC Goldmine Holdings fell 13.61% over the week to close at 82 cents on Nov 20, down about 60% from their record high of $2.12 in March.

Pawnbroking firms ValueMax Group and MoneyMax Financial Services have also come under pressure in recent months, with their shares falling 25% and nearly 36.6%, respectively, over the past six months.

ValueMax shares fell 8.7% over the week to close at 74 cents on Nov 20, while MoneyMax declined 6.25% to close at 45 cents.

STI dips below 5,000 points, S’pore banks decline

The broader Singapore market also came under pressure on Nov 20, with the benchmark Straits Times Index falling to a six-month low of 4,980.81 before paring some losses to close at 4,972.23 points.

The three local banks were among the decliners, with DBS falling 5.26% over the week to close at $66.11 on Nov 20. OCBC declined 7.3% to $26.54, while UOB lost 6.17% to close at $35.42.

James Ooi, chief market strategist at Tiger Brokers, said hawkish signals from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting minutes and concerns over US restrictions on AI chip exports continued to weigh on investor appetite.

He noted that Singapore’s index heavyweights had benefited from a significant rise in valuations earlier this year, but said the market’s direction would increasingly depend on whether earnings growth could catch up with valuations.

“Companies with access to larger regional and global markets could also offer greater room for expansion and longer-term earnings growth, particularly those with established competitive advantages across multiple markets,” he said.

Home2life lands SGX dual listing

Local furniture company HomesToLife secured its secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Mainboard on Nov 17 with a placement of 7.5 million shares at $1.15 each, raising some $8.6 million in gross proceeds.

The placement attracted more than 50 accredited and institutional investors, including funds under the Equity Market Development Programme.

HomesToLife is the second company to achieve a dual listing on the SGX and Nasdaq, with the first being cybersecurity firm Avepoint in September 2025.

Its furniture is sold by major leading retailers around the world, including DFS in the UK and Cuir Center in France.

Most of the company’s products are made to order, allowing both retail customers and retailers to customise their furniture before they are shipped from factories in China, Vietnam and India.

A number of retailers also carry the brand’s white-label products, which are developed and designed exclusively for the retailers’ territories.

For its 2025 financial year ended Dec 31, Europe accounted for almost 60% of its revenue at $377.9 million, while 26.9% stemmed from Asia-Pacific, and the rest from North America.

HomesToLife reported $19.4 million in operating profit for FY2025, a 103.7% increase from the previous year. But it also faced cost pressures due to disruptions in the Suez Canal, which raised freight rates by 22%.

Shares of HomesToLife closed flat at $1.10 on Nov 20.

What to look out for in the coming week

Singapore’s consumer price index data for October will be released on Nov 23, followed by third-quarter 2026 GDP figures on Nov 24.