Another gold rally on the cards amid global slowdown warnings

Gold may be heading for another rally, with warnings over a global economic slowdown paving the way for a fresh push towards US$2,000 an ounce.

A potent mix of decades-high inflation, geopolitical turmoil and growing talk of recession should be bullish for the traditional haven, according to speakers interviewed ahead of a precious metals conference in Singapore this week.

Bullion is down about 10 per cent from a peak in mid-March, after the concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine might sprawl into a broader conflict dissipated.

But with top banking executives now warning about fresh economic shocks, the situation is ripe for stagflation, which would be bullish for gold.

"After decades of massive deficit spending and ultra-loose monetary policies, we are heading towards a period of stagflation," said Mr Gregor Gregersen, founder of Silver Bullion.

"In this kind of environment, safe-haven assets like physical gold and silver are some of the best things you can own."

He predicts gold and silver could rise to around US$2,000 an ounce and US$26 an ounce respectively by the year end, and could exceed those levels should there be unexpected "black swan" events.

On Tuesday, spot gold edged up 0.5 per cent to US$1,850.16 an ounce at 1.32pm in New York.

Bullion for August delivery gained 0.5 per cent to settle at US$1,852.10 on the Comex.

According to Ms Rhona O'Connell, head of market analysis for regions including Asia at StoneX Group, bullion prices are facing resistance at US$1,930 an ounce, but if that level is cleared, then US$2,000 could be reached, propelled by technical trading.

Even as the spectre of higher rates and rising bond yields weighs on the non-interest bearing precious metal, the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance has also triggered recession fears.

Still, a hawkish Fed, higher real rates and a relatively robust US dollar backdrop are among factors weighing on bullion, said Citigroup, which cut its three-month gold point-price target by US$300 to US$1,825.

Metals Focus forecasts gold could drop to a low of US$1,670 as inflation eases over the rest of the year, and real rates and yields rise.

Still, its managing director Nikos Kavalis said bullion will outperform US equities and high-yield bonds, and possibly even investment-grade bonds, this year.

In April, gold in yen surged to a record on the back of the currency's weakness. While it saw some selling in Japan, there was a wave of buying by the younger generation seeking a hedge against inflation, said Mr Bruce Ikemizu, representative director of the Japan Bullion Market Association.

Prices will likely continue to trade in the US$1,800 to US$1,900 range over the next few months and may potentially end the year at US$1,950, he added.

BLOOMBERG