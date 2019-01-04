Annualised total returns of 9.2% over 10-year period for STI

The Straits Times Index (STI) generated annualised total returns of 9.2 per cent from 2009 to the end of 2018, thanks to the boost from reinvestment of dividends.

Without reinvesting dividends, the 30 STI component stocks would have yielded annualised returns of 5.7 per cent over the same 10-year period, local bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) noted yesterday.

It commented: "Dividends have played a key role in these annualised returns, and following the 6.5 per cent decline in total return for the STI in 2018, the 30 constituents currently average an indicative dividend yield of 3.8 per cent."

The report noted that all the current component stocks of the benchmark that have been listed for the 10-year period have generated positive total returns.

The best performers were Venture Corporation, which generated 19.1 per cent, followed by Sats on 18.4 per cent and Jardine Cycle & Carriage at 18 per cent.