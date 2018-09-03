AnAn executive director departs after 2 months in role

SINGAPORE - An executive director at AnAn International Limited, Ju Jia, has resigned as the company's executive director with effect from Aug 31, 2018, just shy of two months in the role.

According to a pre-market open bourse filing on Monday (Sept 3), she was appointed to the role on July 2, 2018, and was responsible for strategic planning and day-to-day group operations.

Ms Ju left the group to "pursue her other career interests", the petrochemical trading company said.

AnAn's counter ended trading on Aug 31 at 0.5 cent apiece.