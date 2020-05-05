AMTD, SGX ink strategic tie-up to promote development of Singapore's capital markets

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - AMTD International, a Hong Kong-headquartered financial services firm that debuted on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) early last month, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with the bourse operator to promote the development of Singapore's capital markets, it said in a filing on Tuesday (May 5).

The firm will work with SGX to meet a growing need for improved capital market access to Singapore and beyond, and strengthen connectivity between Singapore, Asean, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the rest of China, and the Middle East.

AMTD International parent AMTD Group has built a multi-dimensional, cross-sector ecosystem named SpiderNet to connect and promote collaboration between its partners, including shareholders, clients, government bodies, academic institutions, and industry associations.

AMTD Group said the "strategic alliance" with SGX would empower both organisations' corporate clients and partners in their capital-raising activities, from the private financing stage to connecting with public markets and international expansion.

AMTD International and SGX will also jointly explore using distributed ledger technology for the issuance and servicing of fixed income securities in Singapore, as well as the wider adoption of blockchain in capital markets, international payments and settlements, and trade finance.

In the filing, AMTD Group also announced several initiatives to provide entrepreneurs, startups and businesses with opportunities for efficient market access and fundraising.

The group has partnered the Singapore FinTech Association to establish the AMTD Global FinTech Fellowship Programme in Singapore, which will connect local entrepreneurs with the Republic's capital markets and strengthen their long-term competitiveness.

AMTD Group's Singapore-headquartered digital arm, AMTD Digital, will use its data analytics expertise to explore the existing vast data in SpiderNet and offer guidance to help corporations make use of relevant data.

The group also announced plans to establish an Abu Dhabi AMTD Investment Bank Academy, with SGX as a supporting and knowledge partner. The academy will connect Abu Dhabi with Singapore and other global capital markets.

Shares of dual-listed AMTD International were trading flat on the SGX at $16 as at 9.20am on Tuesday.