AMTD Digital, 'mother of all shorts', highly risky for bears: Experts

By any conventional measure, AMTD Digital is one of the world's most overvalued stocks.

The barely profitable Hong Kong financial services firm trades at more than 400 times its latest fiscal-year profit, compared with about six times for Goldman Sachs Group.

Even after tumbling more than 90 per cent from its peak in early August, AMTD Digital's 2,221 per cent gain since listing in New York five weeks ago rivals GameStop's surge at the peak of meme-stock mania.

One analyst has called AMTD Digital - whose leader is appealing against a ban from Hong Kong's securities industry - "the mother of all shorts".

Yet, ask professional short sellers about the stock, and they are more likely to say it is an incredibly risky stock to bet against.

AMTD's tiny free float and low turnover makes borrowing shares prohibitively expensive for short sellers, while its extreme volatility could wipe out bearish positions in an instant.

"As a professional short seller, you want to stay a mile away from this," said Mr Soren Aandahl from Blue Orca Capital. "It's so enormously volatile that it's really dangerous."

AMTD Digital - little-known even within Hong Kong financial circles until its eye-popping gain - is still valued at more than US$30 billion (S$41 billion), making it bigger than about half of the companies on the S&P 500 Index.

With stocks like GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond climbing once again, AMTD Digital offers a stark reminder that seemingly irrational gains can last far longer than seems warranted.

That is partly because shorting the stocks is so risky.

AMTD Digital has been raising eyebrows across Wall Street after a mysterious rally that exceeded 32,000 per cent at its peak.

At one point, the company was worth about US$400 billion on paper, more than the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co.