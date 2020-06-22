American Airlines, Virgin Australia seek ways to secure financing to survive Covid-19 slump

BENGALURU/SYDNEY (REUTERS) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Sunday it plans to secure US$3.5 billion in new financing, to improve the airline's liquidity as it grapples with travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

The company plans to raise US$1.5 billion by selling shares and convertible senior notes due 2025, the airline said in a statement.

Additionally, the airline said it will offer US$1.5 billion in senior secured notes and that it intends to enter into a new US$500 million term loan facility due 2024.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the stock and convertible notes offerings for general corporate purposes and to enhance its liquidity position, the airline added.

The stock and convertible notes offerings, first reported by Bloomberg News, include a 30-day option for the underwriters to purchase up to US$112.5 million of additional common shares and up to US$112.5 million of additional convertible notes respectively, the company said.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Citigroup, BofA Securities and JP Morgan will be acting as representatives for the underwriters.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines Inc said last week that a modest recovery in demand was helping to slow daily cash burn rates in June after the US government reported record low passenger numbers in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders are working on a revival plan for the airline involving a debt-to-equity swap if they are not satisfied with a sale offer, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Binding bids from finalists Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners were due on Monday for Australia's second-biggest airline, which entered voluntary administration in April and owes nearly A$7 billion (S$6.68 billion) to creditors.

The airline owes about A$2 billion total to 6,500 unsecured bondholders, the second-most numerous creditor group behind employees that will vote on a deal at a meeting in August.

The bondholders are preparing the backup plan to help avoid liquidation if the administrator's preferred offer is not acceptable, the person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The threat of a rival plan could also make the bidders and the administrator, Deloitte, more attuned to their interests.

Deloitte did not respond immediately to a request for comment. It has previously said it intends to sign a binding deal with the winning bidder by June 30.

Virgin bondholders include FIIG Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Sargon CT and The Bank of New York Mellon, which are members of the administrator's committee of inspection.