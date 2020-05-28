American Airlines says to cut management and support staff by 30%

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - American Airlines Group must reduce its management and support staff by about 30 per cent as it moves to run a smaller airline due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter to employees made public on Wednesday (May 27).

American will first offer voluntary options to employees and will implement involuntary reductions if there is not enough take-up, Elise Eberwein, executive vice president of people and global engagement said in the letter.

United Airlines Holdings has also said it will need to reduce its management and administrative staff by about 30 per cent once US government payroll aid expires in the fall.