Ambani shares dumped after $2.4b wiped out

MUMBAI • Lenders dumped shares of Anil Ambani group companies they held as collateral after their market value plummeted about 126 billion rupees (S$2.4 billion) this month, adding to the litany of woes plaguing the Indian billionaire.

Creditors sold a total 5.5 billion shares in four companies - Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Communications and Reliance Capital - leading to a 3 to 8 percentage point reduction in founders' stakes in these firms, according to filings.

The fragile investor sentiment for the Anil Ambani group was dealt another blow after its wireless unit, Reliance Communications, said on Feb 1 that it plans to file for bankruptcy.

The sell-off spread to other group firms, eroding the value of the shares pledged as collateral. IDBI Trusteeship Services, which held Reliance Power shares, said it sold the assets as the borrowers "defaulted on the terms".

Reliance Communications has seen its market value drop by more than half this week, while shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have crashed almost 60 per cent each. Reliance Capital has tumbled 34 per cent.

The share pledge problem has also hit other Indian companies, like media tycoon Subhash Chandra's Essel Group, which signed a pact with its lenders after a 27 per cent slump in the flagship Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Jan 25.

BLOOMBERG