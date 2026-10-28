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Amazon gives Alexa night vision and a bedside role in smart home battle

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The Echo Show 16 smart display is available for pre-order from US$499.99 (S$641).

The Echo Show 16 smart display is available for pre-order from US$499.99 (S$641).

PHOTO: AMAZON.COM

NEW YORK – Amazon.com unveiled on Oct 28 five new Alexa-powered devices, including a redesigned Echo Show 16 smart display and a photo frame with built-in Alexa, as it pushes its latest version of the voice assistant into customers’ homes.

The Echo Show 16, which has a 16-inch screen, built-in Fire TV and Amazon’s first Echo Show camera with night vision, is available for pre-order from US$499.99 (S$641).

A new Echo Studio speaker with a built-in camera, lets Alexa recognise objects held up to it and lets users check on a room remotely. It will costs US$249.99

The new Echo Dot, priced at US$99.99, includes a built-in smart home hub and Wi-Fi extender for the first time

Echo Time, a US$199.99 bedside clock, uses sleep-sensing technology to wake users during lighter sleep, without a wearable device

The Alexa Photo Frame, starting at US$199.99, syncs pictures automatically from Amazon Photos

Earlier in October, Apple launched HomeView, a US$299 smart home device with a 7-inch screen and face recognition, and HomePod mini 2, a US$149 smart speaker

Amazon is rolling out the devices as it faces growing competition from rivals, including Apple, as well as AI companies such as OpenAI that have hardware ambitions. REUTERS

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