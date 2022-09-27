Amazon to lift sales by hosting a second Prime Day sale in Oct

SEATTLE - Amazon.com will hold a second Prime Day sale on Oct 11 and Oct 12 to boost sales among cost-conscious consumers who are expected to start their holiday shopping even earlier this year.

This marks the first time the e-commerce giant has hosted the event twice in the same year.

Retailers are braced for a lacklustre holiday that will require deep discounts to move a glut of inventory. Many consumers, meanwhile, are planning to cut back because higher food and fuel costs have left them with less to spend.

More than one-third of consumers said they would begin their holiday shopping in October or earlier, according to a survey by Bankrate.com.

Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale" will feature exclusive offers to Prime members in 15 countries.

Amazon's two-day Prime Day promotion in July boosted online spending in the United States by 8.5 per cent to US$11.9 billion (S$17.1 billion), according to Adobe. Amazon said it sold over 300 million items over the two days, more than any previous Prime Day.

The Seattle-based firm launched Prime Day in 2015 to lure subscribers who now pay US$139 a year for shipping discounts, video streaming and other perks. The event helps Amazon lock in shoppers before the holidays and deepen its relationship with customers by offering them deals on gadgets and other goods.

This year, US online sales will rise 9.4 per cent to US$1 trillion, the first time growth has slipped into the single digits, according to Insider Intelligence, which in June lowered an earlier annual forecast. Spending on Amazon will hit US$400 billion, up 9 per cent and slower than the industry, it says.

