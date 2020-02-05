Alphabet posts worst Q4 revenue growth since 2015

SAN FRANCISCO • Google parent Alphabet's worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015 sent shares down nearly 5 per cent on Monday, overshadowing the disclosure for the first time of YouTube advertising revenue.

Revenue from Google's cloud service rose 53 per cent to US$2.6 billion (S$3.6 billion) in the quarter and advertising on YouTube rose 31 per cent to US$4.7 billion.

In addition, YouTube generated about US$750 million in subscription and other non-advertising revenue, Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said.

Google, through its namesake search engine and properties such as YouTube, has been the Web's biggest draw for advertisers for a decade, enabling it last month to become the fourth listed company to top US$1 trillion in market capitalisation.

But new concerns have emerged among investors about whether its dominance will last as US antitrust regulators investigate Google and as Amazon.com and Facebook continue to grow their ad businesses globally.

Google has blamed foreign exchange rates and one-time product changes for recent lapses from the 20 per cent revenue growth investors had grown accustomed to from the company.

Overall sales in the fourth quarter were US$46.08 billion, up 17 per cent, compared with an average estimate of US$46.94 billion among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

Google ad sales in the holiday shopping quarter were US$37.93 billion, up 16.7 per cent from the same period last year, while Google's "other" revenue bucket, including app store purchases and cloud computing deals, rose 21.6 per cent to US$7.88 billion.

Shares of the company fell about 4.66 per cent in extended trading to US$1,413.28.

"The stock was priced for perfection, and a top-line miss was enough to send it lower," said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter. "YouTube was impressive at US$15 billion for the year, Cloud less so at US$8.9 billion."

Mr Pichai said YouTube had 20 million paid subscribers for YouTube's Music and Premium packages, and separately had two million paid subscribers for its TV service.

For the fourth quarter, Alphabet's total costs and expenses rose 18.5 per cent from a year ago to US$36.81 billion. That left profit of US$10.67 billion, or US$15.35 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$8.79 billion, or US$12.53 per share.

REUTERS