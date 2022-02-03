Alphabet nearly doubles profit to more than $102b in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO • Google's parent company Alphabet announced quarterly profits on Tuesday that beat expectations and nearly doubled last year - after a booming holiday season for the online advertising giant facing antitrust scrutiny.

Google's dominance online has powered it to new heights during the coronavirus pandemic period, but has also left it in the sights of regulators around the world.

The technology giant had net income of US$20.6 billion (S$27.8 billion) on revenue that grew 32 per cent to US$75 billion in the final quarter of last year, ending the year with a total of US$76 billion (S$102.5 billion) in profit.

That was nearly double the US$40 billion annual profit reported for 2020, as the pandemic had already accelerated a shift to online shopping, working and learning that also benefited fellow giants like Amazon and Facebook.

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai cited "strong growth in our advertising business... a quarterly sales record for our Pixel phones despite supply constraints, and our cloud business continuing to grow strongly" for the success.

In all, Google earned more than US$61 billion in advertising revenue, mostly from online search and its video platform, while its cloud business grew by 45 per cent to US$5.5 billion in revenue.

Alphabet's strong earnings come after Apple, another pandemic-era winner, reported record revenue last week as markets were jittery about tech's future as well as geopolitical risks like the Ukraine crisis.

However, regulators' scrutiny around the world is stacking up as one of the most significant risks for the Silicon Valley giant.

"Google has the biggest uphill battle in terms of antitrust issues among all of the Big Tech companies," Third Bridge analyst Scott Kessler wrote.

Just last week, a group of top United States justice officials accused Google in lawsuits of tracking and profiting from users' location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy on the tech giant's services.

These suits are the latest legal threats against Google and other US Big Tech giants, which have long faced probes and court cases.

The courts and legislatures are not moving fast. Two weeks ago, for example, Google appealed against a European court ruling that upheld a €2.4 billion (S$3.7 billion) fine imposed by Brussels in 2017 for anti-competitive practices in the price comparison market.

Alphabet's expectations-beating results offered positive signals even as diminishing growth shadowed companies like lockdown lifestyle champ Netflix.

Netflix lost tens of billions of dollars in market capitalisation last month - but has rebounded - after projecting growth of just 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter.

Fortunes were quite different for Google, with Alphabet saying its board had approved a 20-to-1 stock split that would make shares more affordable to small investors.

The company predicts that its growth will continue, with digital advertising expected to bring in more than US$171 billion to Google this year.

"In the fourth quarter, retail was again by far the largest contributor to year-on-year growth of our ads business," Alphabet chief business officer Philipp Schindler told analysts.

The stock was up nearly 9 per cent, at US$2,988, in after-market trades on Tuesday.

