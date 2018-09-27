Alpha Energy calls for voluntary trading suspension over Alaskan oilfield deals

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed oil and gas firm Alpha Energy Holdings called for an immediate, voluntary suspension of trading in its shares on Thursday morning (Sept 27), after it requested a trading halt last week.

The company needs more time to announce "a series of transactions by the group in relation to its Mustang project", it said in its filing with the Singapore Exchange.

The Mustang project, in which it has a 36.2 per cent interest, is an oil prospective project in Alaska.

Alpha Energy, which deals in oil and gas exploration and production, added that it will "in due course" make the relevant announcement and request for trading to resume.

The stock was last traded at $0.125 on Sept 12.