Alliance Mineral Assets suspends trading pending announcement

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed miner Alliance Mineral Assets' trading halt has turned into a suspension pending the release of an announcement.

The company had sought a trading halt on Dec 21, pending an announcement in relation to its existing offtake agreements.

In October, Alliance Mineral Assets and its joint-venture partner Tawana Resources said they have agreed to sell 20 to 30 dry tonnes of high-grade tantalum concentrate from the Bald Hill mine in Australia to Germany-based HC Starck Tantalum and Niobium, and have been engaged for the long-term offtake of the high-grade tantalum concentrate production from Bald Hill.

The shares last traded at $0.25 on Dec 20.