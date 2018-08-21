Alliance Mineral appoints executive chairman

Catalist-listed Alliance Mineral Assets has re-designated independent non-executive chairman Pauline Gately as executive chairman.

It said the move, which took effect last Friday, was in recognition of Ms Gately's key role in the proposed merger with Australian-listed Tawana Resources.

Her new responsibilities include strategic planning pertaining to the Tawana Resources tie-up, joint venture pursuits and liaising with investors and lenders for funding.

Ms Gately was managing director of portfolio strategy and research of Codexa Capital LLC from 2006 to 2011, and property consultant at Ray White North Quays from 2013 to March 2018.

She holds 326,081 shares in Alliance Mineral.

Alliance Mineral and Tawana Resources agreed in April to a merger to create a mid-tier lithium producer.

In a separate filing yesterday, Alliance Mineral said it had received legal letters after trading closed on Friday asking when shares will be issued to former chief executive Tjandra Adi Pramoko and his wife Simone Suen Sze Man, a former executive director.

The couple expect to get 3.75 million shares each for services rendered.

Alliance Mineral reiterated that the proposed issuance of these shares was not approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on June 25. It added that it is consulting with its legal team on the issue.

The company terminated the services of Mr Tjandra and Ms Suen in March, saying it had lost confidence in their abilities.

Alliance Mineral shares closed unchanged at 32 cents yesterday.