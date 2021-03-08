For Subscribers
Market Watch
All eyes on rising Treasury yields amid inflation fears
Market volatility to continue; US inflation data for February to be closely watched
Equity markets continued to be roiled last week by rising United States rates and fears that inflationary pressures are building up.
With the 10-year Treasury yield briefly hitting 1.62 per cent mid-week before retracing to 1.577 on Friday, there is nervousness over whether the Federal Reserve will taper its balance sheet.
