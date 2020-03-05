Alita Resources probed for potential listing rule breaches

Alita Resources, formerly Alliance Mineral Assets, is being investigated for potential listing rule breaches following complaints made to the market regulator.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission also received complaints from Alita shareholders.

The lithium miner's deed administrators said yesterday in an exchange filing that they have responded to these matters.

They also said China Hydrogen Energy's sole director is American citizen Mike Que, while its sole investor is Buxton Fitzmaurice Christian of Antigua and Barbuda.

This was in response to a request for background information from Singapore Exchange Regulation.

China Hydrogen Energy had put forward a deed of company arrangement to acquire Alita's assets in January.

This was amid Alita's bid to restructure in Australia after accepting a A$70 million (S$64 million) loan from China Hydrogen Energy.

Little was known about China Hydrogen Energy at the time, except that it is a special-purpose vehicle for a Chinese party.

On Feb 20, Alita said it had received the green light for its proposed delisting, but the date and timing have yet to be announced.

It was also reported in January that Alita shareholders will see their investments go to zero, with about 100 of them said to be fighting the takeover of their shares by the Chinese entity.

A key question was whether Alita's board may have breached continuous-disclosure requirements in the months before the firm ran out of cash.

Catalist-listed Alita's shares have been suspended since last August, after a collapse in prices for the battery commodity forced the firm to default on a A$40 million loan from secured lenders.

