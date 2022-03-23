Alibaba's shares rise in HK after it boosts share buyback to $34b

BENGALURU • Alibaba Group Holding raised its share buyback programme to US$25 billion (S$33.9 billion) yesterday, the largest repurchase plan by the e-commerce giant, to prop up its battered shares as it fights off regulatory scrutiny and concerns about slowing growth.

The plan comes amid a tech stock rally after Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He said Beijing will roll out more measures to boost the economy as well as favourable policy steps for capital markets.

This is the second time Alibaba has expanded its buyback programme in a year. It had hiked the programme from US$10 billion to US$15 billion last August.

Its shares have cratered by over 50 per cent in the past year.

"The upsized share buyback underscores our confidence in Ali-baba's long-term, sustainable growth potential and value creation," deputy chief financial officer Toby Xu said.

"Alibaba's stock price does not fairly reflect the company's value given our robust financial health and expansion plans."

Alibaba's shares rose 4.8 per cent in Hong Kong after the news.

Alibaba's buyback decision makes sense given how Beijing's measures against monopolistic behaviour and the "disorderly expansion of capital" will limit its chances for new investments, said Mr Rukim Kuang, founder of Lens Company Research.

"Internet giants will start to re-focus on their main business in the future. As a result, it's not necessary for companies like Alibaba to keep such large amounts of cash on their books," he added.

Alibaba said it had US$75 billion in cash, cash equivalent and short-term investments as at end-December. It has been under pressure since late 2020 when its billionaire founder, Mr Jack Ma, publicly criticised China's regulatory system.

The authorities subsequently halted the planned blockbuster initial public offering of its financial arm Ant Group and slapped Alibaba with a record US$2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive behaviour, triggering a long slide in its shares.

Growing competition from rivals, slowing consumption and a maturing e-commerce market have also hit its performance.

In its last earnings release, Ali-baba posted a 10 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, its slowest quarter since going public in 2014 and the first time growth fell below 20 per cent. The company is currently preparing to lay off tens of thousands of staff, it was reported this month.

Alibaba said it had repurchased about US$9.2 billion of its US-listed shares as at March 18 under its previously announced programme, which was slated to last until the end of this year.

The current US$25 billion programme will be effective for a two-year period up till March 2024.

REUTERS