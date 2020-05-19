Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board

TOKYO • Japan's SoftBank Group yesterday reported an annual 1.9 trillion yen (S$25.3 billion) operating loss at its gargantuan Vision Fund, as its tech bets slid below cost, pushing the group to its largest-ever loss.

At the same time, it is loosening ties with the largest asset in its portfolio and a likely target for asset sales - its stake in Alibaba Group Holding - with the Chinese e-commerce major's co-founder Jack Ma, departing the SoftBank board.

The fund's US$75 billion (S$107 billion) investment in 88 start-ups was worth US$69.6 billion at end-March after booking losses of almost US$10 billion at office space sharing firm WeWork and ride hailing firm Uber Technologies alone.

The disastrous result left the broader group falling to a 1.4 trillion yen loss in the year ended March.

Chief executive Masayoshi Son's strategy of fronting huge sums of cash and pushing for breakneck growth had already delivered two consecutive quarters of loss at the Vision Fund before being upended by the coronavirus outbreak.

SoftBank booked a US$7.5 billion loss on other tech investments, which it attributed primarily to the economic shock caused by the virus. The outbreak has exacerbated underlying problems at many of its bets on unproven start-ups.

The firm provided scant detail on which companies saw writedowns but offered a sector breakdown showing the fund's bets on construction and real estate were worth less than half of cost price, with flagship transportation investments also under water.

The heavily indebted SoftBank has leveraged its bets to supply further funds to its investing juggernaut - a strategy that is coming under growing strain as valuations tumble, with losses larger than the group's revised estimate from just last month.

SoftBank-backed satellite operator OneWeb filed for bankruptcy in late March, adding to an impairment loss for investments held outside the Vision Fund that also included part of the stake in WeWork.

The group pointed to further pain to come, saying "uncertainty in its investment business will remain over the next fiscal year" if the pandemic continues.

The turmoil has given leverage to American activist shareholder Elliott Management, which in addition to recommending share buybacks is pushing for greater transparency and oversight.

The demands echo critics who argue that SoftBank is dominated by Mr Son and offers little transparency on how the valuations that drive its profit are reached.

The group has pledged the sale or monetisation of US$41 billion in assets, in part to finance a 2.5 trillion yen buyback to prop up its share price. By the end of last month, it had spent 250 billion yen on share purchases.

In its statement, SoftBank did not mention the reason for Mr Ma's departure. Last year, Mr Ma retired as executive chairman of Alibaba, saying that he would pull back from his business endeavours to focus on philanthropy.

Mr Ma's departure from SoftBank's board follows the exit late last year of Mr Tadashi Yanai, the founder and president of Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo. Mr Yanai was a longtime ally of Mr Son and seen as a moderating influence on the exuberant SoftBank founder.

Mr Son was an early investor in Alibaba. His US$20 million initial stake grew to be valued at more than US$100 billion, making it one of the Japanese company's most valuable holdings.

SoftBank has used those assets as collateral to help transform itself from a telecom company into the world's largest and most powerful tech investor.

Through the company's US$100 billion Vision Fund, financed in part with money from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Mr Son has pumped enormous amounts of capital into cutting-edge and often risky start-ups, companies that he believes have the potential to effectively monopolise entire industries.

