Alibaba, SoftBank score IPO windfall with GoTo share sale

GoTo Group, which spans ride-hailing, e-commerce and fintech, became one of the world's biggest listings this year, giving a much-needed boost to early backers including China's Alibaba Group and SoftBank Group's Vision Fund.

The Jakarta-based company raised US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) last week, which means the value of the two investors' stakes will be almost US$5 billion in total following the share sale.

It marks their first big windfall from an initial public offering (IPO) this year after their stocks were both battered in past months.

GoTo is the result of last year's merger between Indonesia's two most valuable Internet start-ups - ride-hailing firm Gojek and e-commerce outfit Tokopedia - to gain more firepower against rivals.

For GoTo's top executives, the success of taking the company public is not translating into the type of riches recently associated with Asian IPOs.

Chief executive Andre Soelistyo will have a stake valued at US$235 million after the listing, while the holdings of Mr Kevin Aluwi and Mr William Tanuwijaya, who co-founded the start-ups that later merged to produce Indonesia's giant, will be worth US$213 million and US$494 million respectively, noted Bloomberg calculations.

It is not uncommon for early backers to see a huge payday when a start-up goes public. What is notable in this case is how much the founders' ownership got diluted in the various funding rounds that brought in billions of dollars.

Mr Nathan Naidu, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said: "In the mind of a start-up, you need to burn cash to grow and to acquire users. So I don't think the focus for the founders is on wealth. It is for getting the cash to grow the company."

While Mr Tanuwijaya, Mr Soelistyo and Mr Aluwi retain 26 per cent voting power after the share sale, their direct ownership in the Internet giant is tiny - between 0.77 per cent and 1.77 per cent.

Compare that with 8.71 per cent for SoftBank's Vision Fund and 8.84 per cent for Alibaba.

But the fund that holds an even bigger proportion is one that allocates stock options to employees in the coming years. The GoTo Peopleverse Fund will have a 9.03 per cent stake after the listing.

The firm is also giving away more than US$20 million worth of shares to long-serving drivers, part of a broader programme that includes merchants, consumers and workers.

BLOOMBERG