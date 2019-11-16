Alibaba shows faith in HK's future with mega $19b listing

HONG KONG • Alibaba Group chairman Daniel Zhang said that Hong Kong's "future is bright" as the company launched its US$13.86 billion (S$18.9 billion) secondary listing in the city gripped by increasingly violent protests and recession.

"Over the last few years, there have been many encouraging reforms in Hong Kong's capital market. During this time of ongoing change, we continue to believe that the future of Hong Kong remains bright," Mr Zhang wrote in the chairman's letter included in the company's supplementary prospectus.

Four thousand people have been arrested in Hong Kong since June and the territory's economy has sunk into recession for the first time in a decade as anti-government demonstrations disrupt business and deter tourists.

Alibaba priced the retail portion of its Hong Kong share sale yesterday, issuing an appeal to retail investors in Hong Kong.

The largest Chinese e-commerce company capped the 12.5 million shares available to individual investors at HK$188 apiece - an auspicious number in Chinese culture - making it the most expensive first-time share sale in Hong Kong.

The public offering, which began yesterday, will close at noon next Wednesday.

Alibaba said that it may price the remainder of its 500 million-share offering above that ceiling, signalling that it aims to raise at least US$12 billion in what would be one of the world's largest sales of stock this year. The international offering tranche of 487.5 million shares will be set by next Wednesday after a marketing process.

Asia's largest corporation is proceeding with what could be Hong Kong's biggest share sale since 2010.

Slated for late this month, it will be the firm's official Asian coming-out party - half a decade after snubbing the financial hub for a record Wall Street debut.

Alibaba's return hands a much-needed victory to a city wracked by protests since the summer, and will please Chinese officials who have watched many of the country's largest private corporations flock overseas for capital.

If the deal goes through, Alibaba will challenge Tencent Holdings for the title of the largest Hong Kong-listed corporation.

"The listing in Hong Kong will allow more of the company's users and stakeholders in the Alibaba digital economy across Asia to invest and participate in Alibaba's growth," the company said.

"During this time of ongoing change, we continue to believe that the future of Hong Kong remains bright," Mr Zhang, who is also chief executive of Alibaba, said in a letter to investors.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam said that Alibaba's listing in Hong Kong could lead to a shake-up of the Hang Seng Index, the city's main stock benchmark.

The 50-member index is heavy on financial stocks, when comparing weights with other leading equity indexes in the world.

Meanwhile, IT, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks are severely underrepresented.

A marquee name such as Alibaba could also draw investors and boost trading liquidity for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, which just incurred its biggest profit slump in more than three years.

For Hong Kong, it is bit of welcome news following half a year of often violent protests that have at times paralysed the city and its service industry. Efforts to court Alibaba emanated from the very top, with Chief Executive Carrie Lam herself exhorting co-founder Jack Ma to consider a listing in the city.

Alibaba has considered a Hong Kong listing for a long time, Mr Michael Yao, head of corporate finance at Alibaba, said on a call with investors this week.

The deal size has not changed as a result of the protests, he added.

Listing closer to home has been a long-time dream of Mr Ma's.

A successful Hong Kong share sale could help finance a costly war of subsidies with Meituan Dianping in food delivery and travel, and divert investor cash from rivals such as Meituan and Tencent.

It will also be a feather in the cap for Mr Zhang, who took over as chairman from Mr Ma in September.

The former accountant is now spearheading the company's expansion beyond Asia and into adjacent markets, from cloud computing to entertainment, logistics and physical retail.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS