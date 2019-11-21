Alibaba shares at discount in $17.6b HK listing

HONG KONG • Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group will raise up to US$12.9 billion (S$17.6 billion) from its landmark Hong Kong listing and is set to price its shares at a 2.8 per cent discount on their New York close, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The deal - the largest share sale in the city for nine years and a world record cross-border secondary share sale - will be seen as a boost to Hong Kong following more than five months of anti-government protests and its recent slide into its first recession in a decade.

Alibaba was due to officially price the deal later yesterday, but three sources said investors had been told HK$176 was likely to be the end number.

"Unless there's a dramatic change in market conditions, that will be the final price," said one source.

All three asked not to be named.

At that price, Alibaba would raise at least HK$88 billion (S$15.3 billion) - a symbolic total because the number eight is associated with prosperity and good fortune in Chinese culture. It could eventually rise to US$12.9 billion if a so-called "greenshoe" over-allotment option were to be exercised.

An Alibaba spokesman declined to comment on the pricing guidance given to investors.

Hong Kong's army of small investors have welcomed the Alibaba deal, subscribing for so many shares they will be allotted the maximum 10 per cent of the deal they could have got, three sources said.

Alibaba shares closed in New York on Tuesday at US$185.25, up 0.35 per cent.

One of Alibaba's New York-listed American depositary shares is worth eight of its Hong Kong shares.

While the discount on Alibaba's last close was set at 2.8 per cent, analysts noted the price represented a 3.7 per cent discount on the undisturbed Alibaba share price on Nov 12 - the day before the deal was launched.

"I was expecting it to be done at around 4 per cent to 5 per cent, so this is about right," said Mr Sumeet Singh, who is head of research at Aequitas and publishes on research website Smartkarma.

"The deal represents just about 4.4 days of three-month average daily value traded and hence, relatively, it's not a big deal for a stock of Alibaba's size."

Hong Kong operates a "clawback" system where heavy oversubscription from small investors - in this case, at least 20 times the original 2.5 per cent offered to retail - can result in them getting a greater share.

The numbers imply they have collectively put up at least US$5.6 billion in the hope of getting shares in the Chinese e-commerce champion.

A float by Alibaba is seen as particularly significant to Hong Kong since it lost the company's initial public offering to New York in 2013 because the Asian financial hub would not accept its unusual governance, where a self-selecting group of insiders control the majority of board seats.

That decision ultimately resulted in Hong Kong rule changes last year that have allowed Alibaba to conduct this listing.

