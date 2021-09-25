Alibaba seeks exit from media firm amid Beijing's scrutiny

SHANGHAI • Alibaba Group Holding is seeking to sell its entire stake in a local television network after the Chinese government intensified scrutiny over media and the technology industry.

An Alibaba investment arm plans to sell its 5.01 per cent stake in Mango Excellent Media, a TV shopping and entertainment network based in the central province of Hunan, Mango said in a filing late on Thursday.

The e-commerce giant, which made the purchase only nine months ago, is seeking a waiver from a one-year lock-up agreement, the filing showed.

An Alibaba representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Beijing wants billionaire Jack Ma's firm to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post (SCMP), because of growing concerns about its influence over public opinion in China, Bloomberg reported earlier this year.

The tech giant had been a key target in a sprawling crackdown that has expanded from e-commerce, fintech and data security to after-school education, gaming and now celebrity fan culture.

"This may be the beginning," said political analyst Feng Chucheng from consultancy Plenum. "Beijing is very concerned about big capital's control of media, as they would also leverage their control for 'illegitimate' interest or manipulation of public opinions."

While the filing did not reveal the proposed selling price or the prospective buyers, shares of Mango have tumbled roughly 40 per cent since Alibaba's offer to invest in the media company was disclosed last year.

The larger firm had paid 6.2 billion yuan (S$1.3 billion) for the 5 per cent stake, which was valued at about US$600 million (S$809 million) based on Mango's market valuation at the Thursday close.

The Hangzhou-based giant's stock has more than halved since reaching a record high last October, after its affiliate Ant Group's initial public offering was scrapped and the antitrust authorities launched a probe into the e-commerce firm that culminated in a record US$2.8 billion fine.

Mr Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television production companies and social media and advertising assets.

Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo and Youku, one of China's biggest streaming services, as well as other online and print news outlets, including SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.

"Under the hood of Alibaba, there are multiple high-profile media companies, as well as many (investments in) media companies," Plenum's Mr Feng said.

"Alibaba could potentially divest from all of them."

BLOOMBERG