Alibaba replaces CFO, reshuffles commerce heads amid challenges

HONG KONG • Alibaba Group Holding is replacing its longstanding chief financial officer (CFO) and reshuffling the leaders of its commerce businesses, the most notable management changes since the Chinese company survived a bruising antitrust investigation.

Mr Toby Xu will succeed Ms Maggie Wu as CFO from April 1 next year, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

Ms Wu will remain in the Alibaba Partnership and serve as executive director on the Internet giant's board, according to the statement.

Separately, Alibaba is creating two digital commerce teams, one for international markets, led by Mr Jiang Fan, and another for the domestic market, to be headed by Ms Trudy Dai, the company said.

Shares in Alibaba tumbled as much as 8.3 per cent in early Hong Kong trading yesterday, extending losses for the year to more than 50 per cent after Didi Global's plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange sparked fresh concern about United States-traded Chinese Internet companies.

Alibaba is shaking up its management just as headwinds mount.

After coughing up a record antitrust fine earlier this year, the online retailer has had to navigate closer regulatory scrutiny while fending off increased competition that forced it to cut its revenue outlook last month.

"We are focused on the long term, and succession within our management team on every occasion is always in the service of ensuring Alibaba will be stronger and better positioned for the future," chief executive Daniel Zhang said in Sunday's statement.

Ms Wu's retreat is especially notable, given that she is one of the most prominent female executives in China's Internet sphere.

In the statement, Ms Wu said: "The markets will always have ups and downs, but Alibaba has ambitious long-term goals."

Her replacement, Mr Xu, joined Alibaba three years ago from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Since joining the e-commerce company, Mr Xu has worked as a special assistant to Mr Zhang.

"The transition announced today is happening earlier than we expected," Citigroup analysts wrote in a note on Sunday.

Alibaba said that the international digital commerce unit will oversee the AliExpress logistics service, Alibaba.com as well as South-east Asian platform Lazada.

Mr Jiang, who will be responsible for growing Alibaba's overseas customer base of 285 million, joined Alibaba in 2013 and had overseen Taobao and Tmall, the company's main Chinese e-commerce platforms.

Ms Dai is taking the helm at the domestic e-commerce business, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of Alibaba's revenue, at a pivotal time.

Alibaba is facing growing competition from domestic rivals such as Pinduoduo, as well as upstarts like ByteDance in areas like livestreamed e-commerce.

Its annual Singles' Day shopping bonanza this year posted its slowest-ever growth on record, as the company cut back on promotions and shifted its focus to philanthropy and sustainable initiatives to better align with the Beijing government's priorities.

BLOOMBERG