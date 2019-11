Alibaba, Aramco share sales disappoint banks

HONG KONG • A late-year rush of giant global share sales led by Alibaba's US$13 billion (S$17.7 billion) Hong Kong listing and Saudi Aramco's US$26 billion initial public offering is failing to deliver an equivalent payday for equities bankers.

Filings yesterday revealed 17 banks will split up to US$32.3 million for Alibaba's Hong Kong deal, which will raise up to US$12.9 billion for the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Earlier this week, sources told Reuters that banks working on Saudi Aramco's IPO would split fees worth 0.35 per cent of the amount raised, meaning at the top of its pricing range, raising US$25.6 billion, fees would reach US$90 million.

The numbers pale in comparison to the US$300 million banks made from Alibaba's own record IPO of US$25 billion in 2014. The record fee payout was the US$550 million banks earned for the US$19.6 billion IPO of Visa in New York in 2008.

Equity capital market (ECM) activity typically accounts for about a quarter of global investment banking fees, but capital-raising this year is running at its lowest level since 2012, as a series of high-profile pulled deals and soggy floats have weighed on sentiment even as many indices hit record highs.

Office-sharing start-up WeWork was forced to pull its IPO in September and seek a rescue deal after investors balked at its valuation.

The deal's failure was seen as a blow to other IPO hopefuls, already weakened by heavy falls in earlier high-profile deals such as the ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber, which have both fallen by at least a third since floating.

Worldwide, companies have sold shares worth US$574.7 billion so far this year, according to Refinitiv data, 19.7 per cent below levels this time last year. Those figure include Alibaba but not Aramco, which is yet to price its deal.

Until Aramco prices its IPO, Alibaba ranks as the world's largest ECM, ahead of Uber's New York IPO, which raised US$8.1 billion and paid banks fees of US$106 million.

Sources involved in Alibaba's latest transaction said the Hong Kong listing was always going to pay far less than an equivalent IPO because of the company's high profile and five years of investor familiarity with it via its New York listing.

Alibaba also held no roadshow of investor meetings - a typical feature of large deals and an organisational headache for leading banks.

"It's one of the largest companies in the world, investors already know the story. The company had its quarterly results - people understand this company," said one banker involved with the deal.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Credit Suisse lead the deal which launched last week and priced on Wednesday at a 2.9 per cent discount to its United States-listed shares.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were joint global coordinators while HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) also took senior roles.

Yesterday's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Alibaba would pay investment banking fees of US$28.1 million for the sale of 500 million shares.

This would rise to US$32.3 million if a so-called overallotment of an additional 75 million shares are issued, which bankers think will occur.

The fee split between the banks was not listed in the SEC documents but it is accepted industry practice that co-sponsors are paid the most and the remaining banks' fees are dependent on the amount of shares sold.

Alibaba's Hong Kong stock is due to start trading next Tuesday.

REUTERS