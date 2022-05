SINGAPORE - After more than two very dismal years, the global aviation industry is finally beginning to take off as the pandemic recedes and borders reopen.

As International Air Transport Association (Iata) director-general Willie Walsh pointed out, the industry incurred total losses of some US$200 billion (S$279 billion) between 2020 and 2022. "To survive, airlines have dramatically cut costs and adapted their business to whatever opportunities were available," he noted.