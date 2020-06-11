Airlines heading for $116b loss this year: Iata

PARIS • Airlines are set to lose US$84 billion (S$116 billion) as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half to mark the worst year in the sector's history, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) forecast on Tuesday.

With most of the world's airliners currently parked, Iata said revenue would likely fall to US$419 billion from US$838 billion last year.

"Every day of this year will add US$230 million to industry losses," Iata director-general Alexandre de Juniac said.

The average loss amounts to almost US$38 per passenger flown.

Iata forecast next year's losses at US$15.8 billion, taking the two-year total to about US$100 billion, as traffic struggles to recover and airlines slash fares to win business.

"Airlines will still be financially fragile in 2021," Mr de Juniac said, predicting "even more intense" competition.

"That will translate into strong incentives for travellers to take to the skies again," he added.

Iata forecast a rise in 2021 revenue to US$598 billion.

Airlines are counting the cost of weeks of lost business, a debt pile swollen by bailouts and a diminished demand outlook.

Passenger numbers are seen falling to 2.25 billion this year before rising to 3.38 billion next year, still more than 25 per cent below last year's levels.

Yields, a proxy for fares, are seen falling 18 per cent this year, contributing to a US$241 billion decline in passenger revenue.

Cargo, a relatively small share of the overall business, has brought some relief as mass plane groundings drove price increases - which were expected to top 30 per cent - Iata said, helping revenue to a near-record US$111 billion.

Even in markets where Covid-19 infection rates have fallen sharply, airlines still face a patchwork of travel restrictions and wary consumers.

A 14-day quarantine period for arriving passengers introduced by Britain this week has prompted an angry response and legal threats from the travel industry amid reports that it may be loosened in favour of "air corridors" to some destinations.

REUTERS