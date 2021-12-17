Airline to buy freighter jets

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has converted some of its existing orders for passenger planes into an order for a new fleet of seven freighter aircraft. This is part of the airline's efforts to manage costs amid the pandemic. SIA will be the first airline to operate the A350F wide-body aircraft after deliveries start in the fourth quarter of 2025. The planes will replace its current freighter fleet of seven Boeing 747-400Fs.

SEE BUSINESS • SIA to buy Airbus freighter jets in change to passenger plane orders