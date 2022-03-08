Aircraft lessors worry as Russia bars foreign flights

European and other Western global aircraft lessors find themselves in a quandary after Russia barred international flights, not long after the European Union and other countries blocked Russian carriers from their airspace over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, or Rosaviatsiya, has instructed Russian airlines with planes registered in foreign jurisdictions to suspend all flights abroad over fears that they could be seized by foreign governments. Aeroflot and its subsidiary Rossiya stopped international flights as did S7 Airlines, Russia's largest private airline.

But the suspensions leave aircraft lessors in Europe and elsewhere in a bind: With the skies now closed, they have no way of recovering hundreds of planes leased to Russian carriers.

According to Aviation Week and consulting firm IBA, two-thirds of the commercial aircraft in Russia - or some 515 planes worth US$12 billion (S$16.3 billion) - are leased.

Some media reports say Russia could decide to seize and nationalise some of the foreign-owned planes. Analysts believe some of the leased planes might be used to fly domestic routes in Russia, although given the sanctions on spare parts, this might not be a long-term option.

Rosaviatsiya's instructions do not apply to Russian airlines that use Russian-owned planes or foreign planes that are not at risk of being impounded in places that have not imposed sanctions on Russia.

Dublin-based AerCap Holdings has over 140 planes with Russian carriers. Another big lessor is Miami-based Carlyle Aviation.

While most of the lessors are from Europe and North America, there are some from Asia.

Singapore-based BOC Aviation said it had 18 aircraft, representing 4.5 per cent of its owned fleet, based in Russia, on lease to four Russian airlines - Pobeda, Ural, S7 and AirBridgeCargo.

"EU sanctions issued on Feb 26 require the termination of leases between EU lessors and airlines in Russia by March 28 and will affect most of our aircraft in Russia," said a company spokesman.

But the company said all its operators were up to date in their payments as at Feb 28, and it was "well secured" in terms of maintenance reserves and security deposits.

Although the recent sanctions gave leasing companies until March 28 to end their contracts with Russian airlines, the decision by Rosaviatsiya effectively means the immediate end of leases.

But with major Russian banks cut off from the Swift global financial payment instruction system, there is concern Russian airlines will be unable to settle outstanding lease payments due next month.

The situation puts many European lessors in financial jeopardy.

"Even if we take back these planes, what are we going to do? We don't need them, and nobody wants them and it is impossible to sell," said Mr Phil Seymour, president of the Association of European Leasing Companies.