Airbus burns through $12b as Q1 profit tumbles

PARIS • Planemaker Airbus consumed an unprecedented €8 billion (S$12.3 billion) of cash in the first quarter as chief executive officer Guillaume Faury warned of the "gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known".

Some €3.6 billion of the cash hit came from a payment to settle a bribery case, eating up reserves while the planemaker grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, it said in a statement yesterday.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell 49 per cent to €281 million and the company swung to a net loss.

Mr Faury said the company is still assessing the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and cannot yet provide a financial outlook for the full year.

Airbus is battling to adapt to collapsing demand as the pandemic wipes out new aircraft sales and threatens existing orders as airlines run short of money. Mr Faury said the company is aiming to survive without state support but that its customers and supplier base need as much help as they can get.

"The crisis is really unprecedented," he said on a call. "It's hitting all regions of the globe and all industries at the same time, so the role of governments is obviously key. One of the major risks for us is suppliers going bust."

Airbus customer British Airways said on Tuesday that it will cut as many as 12,000 jobs, or close to 30 per cent of the total, to help survive a downturn in travel that could last for years.

Fellow customer Deutsche Lufthansa is locked in talks with the German government over a multibillion-euro bailout and could seek court protection if it cannot reach a deal.

Boeing, Airbus's arch-rival, was due to report earnings later yesterday.

BLOOMBERG