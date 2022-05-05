Airbnb's revenue forecast tops analyst estimates

NEW YORK • Airbnb gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that easily surpassed Wall Street's estimates as the company sees "substantial demand" for travel heading into the busy summer season after more than two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

The company's shares gained about 6 per cent in extended trading on Tuesday.

Second-quarter revenue will be US$2.03 billion (S$2.8 billion) to US$2.13 billion. That topped the average analyst's estimate of US$1.97 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue in the first three months of the year was also better than expected, helping to significantly narrow the net loss at the vacation home rental platform.

"As we lap the beginning of the travel rebound that started last year, we are particularly encouraged by the compounding growth we are seeing in North America," chief executive Brian Chesky wrote in a letter to shareholders. "US domestic demand this year has so far outpaced our internal expectations and we are encouraged by US international bookings exceeding 2019 levels."

Mr Chesky also said Airbnb is seeing "higher than historical demand" for the fourth quarter.

Airbnb and its rivals Expedia Group and Booking Holdings have said they expect this summer to be one of the best the industry has ever seen. That vision was threatened earlier this year with the resurgent Omicron Covid-19 variant and the breakout of war in Ukraine, yet industry executives have remained unfailingly optimistic.

In Expedia's earnings report on Monday, which showed an 80 per cent jump in revenue in the first quarter, CEO Peter Kern said he's "feeling very good about a summer recovery that should be very robust".

Despite reporting results that were in line with analysts' estimates, Expedia shares fell 17 per cent, the most since March 2020. Travel companies, from hotels to airlines, have been saying consumers are willing to pay the rising prices so far, but there appears to be a limit.

Airbnb has managed to weather the pandemic and even thrive, achieving the best year in the company's history in 2021, as it claims a "new world of travel" has emerged. The flexibility offered by new remote work policies has resulted in people spreading out to thousands of towns and cities, staying for weeks, months, or even entire seasons at a time, Mr Chesky said.

Airbnb said first-quarter revenue increased 70 per cent to US$1.51 billion, surpassing the average analyst estimate of US$1.45 billion.

