Airbnb shutting operations in China, but will keep Beijing office

NEW YORK • Airbnb is shutting its operations in China, choosing to focus instead on outbound Chinese tourism as the country continues its aggressive approach to containing Covid-19.

The San Francisco-based company will stop offering rental homes and experiences in the country this summer, said a person familiar with the matter. But it will still maintain a presence in China with an office in Beijing as the company expects outbound tourism to improve when curbs ease.

Airbnb launched its China operations in 2016, and the pandemic added to the difficulties and complexities of operating within the country, the person said.

As rentals in China account for just 1 per cent of Airbnb's revenue, the company sees a bigger opportunity in outbound tourism from China - in particular, travel in the Asia-Pacific region.

"China is primarily an outbound business," Airbnb chief executive officer Brian Chesky said during the company's first-quarter earnings call earlier this month. "People go to China but, primarily, they travel to China and they go to other communities, especially around Asia."

At an earlier event in New York, Mr Chesky said he expects the Asia region to recover next year.

China has taken a zero-tolerance approach to containing the coronavirus, with the government placing entire cities on lockdown for weeks at a time. Several economists have cut their forecasts for China's growth in recent days as government restrictions continue to bite, hindering growth. Data last week showed that China's industrial output and consumer spending in April slid to the worst levels since the pandemic began, while the jobless rate climbed to 6.1 per cent and youth unemployment hit a record.

During the initial days of the pandemic, in early 2020, Airbnb suspended check-ins to its listings in Beijing to comply with local regulations. In a regulatory filing in February, the company said it would continue to incur significant expenses to operate in China and may not be able to achieve profitability in the country.

"These factors, combined with sentiment of the workforce in China, and China's policy towards foreign direct investment may particularly impact our operations in China," according to the report.

Airbnb cited other difficulties it faced in doing business in China, including being forced to respond to requests from government agencies to share information about users of its platform.

The company also said that "any prolonged deterioration in United States-China bilateral relations or escalation of geopolitical risk in China could adversely affect" its business.

BLOOMBERG