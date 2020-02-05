AirAsia shares extend slide even as co-founders deny wrongdoing

KUALA LUMPUR • AirAsia Group's Tony Fernandes yesterday denied that a now-defunct Formula One racing team formerly co-owned by him had any links to a bribery scandal involving the Malaysian airline's only plane supplier, Airbus.

On Monday, Mr Fernandes, one of the aviation industry's best-known faces, stepped aside as chief executive of Asia's biggest budget airline for at least two months, as the authorities investigate allegations that Airbus paid a bribe of US$50 million (S$68.6 million) through sponsorship of the Caterham F1 team to win orders from AirAsia.

AirAsia chairman Kamarudin Meranun stepped down along with Mr Fernandes, though both will remain advisers.

Shares of AirAsia and its long-haul subsidiary, AirAsia X, extended their slide yesterday, following the shock decision.

The AirAsia co-founders, who bought Caterham F1 in 2011, issued a joint statement yesterday reiterating that they did nothing wrong.

"Caterham F1, the company alleged to have been sponsored improperly by Airbus, was at the relevant time a Formula One racing team that had gone round the globe promoting, amongst others, AirAsia, AirAsia X, GE and Airbus," Mr Fernandes and Mr Kamarudin said in the statement.

"Throughout the period we were shareholders in Caterham, the company made no profit and was eventually disposed of for 1 pound sterling in 2014. From start to finish, this was a branding exercise and not a venture to make profit."

The allegations by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) last Friday concerned a 2012 sponsorship agreement between the now-defunct racing team and Airbus' then parent company EADS.

AirAsia runs an all-Airbus fleet of 274 planes. It is the world's largest customer of the A-321neo single-aisle aircraft.

The news has sent shares in AirAsia plunging 20.9 per cent since Monday, following the release of the SFO's investigation, with the price at its lowest since September 2015.

20.9%

Drop in AirAsia shares since Monday, after the release of the investigation report by Britain's Serious Fraud Office last Friday, resulting in the price reaching its lowest since September 2015.

Yesterday, shares of AirAsia fell 5 per cent as the stock market opened in Kuala Lumpur. Those of long-haul subsidiary AirAsia X lost 8 per cent.

Mr Tan Kam Meng, an analyst with Malaysian brokerage TA Securities, warned of further losses if Mr Fernandes and Mr Kamarudin are charged. "If the probe is unfavourable against them, or they are charged in court, the impact will be a disaster to shareholders," he told Agence France-Presse.

The losses have been compounded by a coronavirus outbreak originating in China that has seen several airlines cancel flights to the country, one of AirAsia's most profitable routes.

"It is a double whammy for AirAsia," Mr Tan said.

Malaysia's MIDF Research downgraded its recommendation on AirAsia stock to "neutral" from "buy" yesterday, whereas AmInvestment Bank maintained its "sell" rating.

"We find it difficult to argue for a case that 'business as usual' will prevail in the absence of the direct involvement of Fernandes and Kamarudin in the management and decision-making process of the company," AmInvestment Bank said in a client note.

"The duo are the founding members, visionaries and key strategists for the group."

A committee comprising the non-executive members of AirAsia's board will review the allegations and take any necessary action, the budget airline said on Monday.

