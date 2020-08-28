Air New Zealand posts first full-year loss in 18 years

WELLINGTON • Air New Zealand reported its first full-year loss in 18 years and said it is unlikely to return to profit soon as the coronavirus pandemic cripples international travel.

The carrier posted a net loss after tax of NZ$454 million (S$411 million) for the year ended June 30, down from a NZ$276 million profit a year earlier.

While unable to provide specific earnings guidance, the airline said current modelling suggests that it will make another "significant" loss next year.

The Auckland-based airline, which usually generates two-thirds of its revenue from international travel, does not expect passenger demand to return to last year's levels until 2023 or beyond.

"Until global borders reopen, we will continue to be significantly impacted by this crisis," chief executive Greg Foran said. "The unfortunate reality is that we don't expect to see a return to long-haul travel for some time, and until then we will be a keenly focused domestic airline."

Airlines around the world are reeling from the impact of the pandemic on global travel, forcing them to review fleets, routes and spending and turn to governments for help.

Air New Zealand has laid off about 4,000 staff and grounded some aircraft, while domestic services have been hampered by a second lockdown in Auckland after a new outbreak there.

"Some airlines will not survive this," Mr Foran said.

"The actions we have taken to date, albeit painful, are with a view to setting ourselves up for success in whatever competitive and demand environment emerges on the other side of this crisis."

Air New Zealand shares were steady at NZ$1.415 at 11.10am in Wellington. It has slumped 52 per cent this year and was as low as 80 NZ cents in late March.

On a conference call with analysts, Mr Foran described the operating environment as the worst the aviation industry has ever experienced and said the road to recovery looked long. "We absolutely aren't seeing a V-shaped recovery or even a U; it's more like an L," he said.

Operating revenue sank 16 per cent to NZ$4.84 billion as total network capacity declined 21 per cent from a year earlier. Cargo revenue was a bright spot, rising 15 per cent to NZ$449 million.

Air New Zealand said it expects to start drawing on a NZ$900 million loan facility provided by the government in coming days.

