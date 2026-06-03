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More than 40 per cent of regular AI users save a workday weekly, but firms struggle to use the time gained, says a consulting firm.

NEW YORK – Employees across industries continue to adopt AI tools at a rapid rate, yet the technology’s impact on productivity and efficiency is uneven and muddled, according to a new study.

Some 74 per cent of white-collar workers with no managerial duties count themselves as regular users of artificial intelligence, a 23 percentage point increase from a year earlier, according to Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) latest AI at Work report.

But many enterprises struggle to convert AI-driven efficiency gains into measurable value, BCG said.

More than 40 per cent of the regular AI users among the white-collar workers not involved in management reported saving a full work day or more per week from using such tools.

Still, leaders and organisations have yet to learn how to derive value from the saved time, BCG said.

“Everyone is talking about AI replacing work, but it is, in fact, really about rethinking the human value-add inside,” said BCG’s Vinciane Beauchene, one of the report’s authors. “This is the role of leaders.”

The findings belie the premise that companies will automatically boost productivity through AI, raising questions about the hundreds of billions of dollars in investment across the planet.

The study also suggests that while AI is changing the nature of work, the change is not all positive.

‘Joy paradox’

Nearly half the respondents said they spend more time managing and directing AI than doing the work itself. And while about two-thirds of regular AI users said the technology has improved job satisfaction, about 41 per cent said it has increased cognitive load.

That is creating what the authors called a “joy paradox”, where AI makes work better and harder at the same time.

“The joy equation rewrites itself within a year of using AI,” said BCG’s Sylvain Duranton, another co-author of the report. “Early on, AI’s novelty and cognitive stretch fuel enjoyment, but that ‘AI honeymoon’ fades without strategic clarity.”

For its study, BCG surveyed nearly 12,000 workers across industries in 14 countries and regions, examining AI adoption, workforce expectations, leadership and organisational transformation.

The survey highlights the emergence of AI agents, with 30 per cent of respondents saying such tools are now integrated into workflows – more than double the number from a year earlier.

Over 60 per cent said they believe agents could do at least half their job within three years.

Non-managers in India, Brazil and South Africa reported regular AI usage above the global average, while those in the United States, France and Italy lagged behind, BCG said. BLOOMBERG