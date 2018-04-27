Agilent opens global solution devt centre in S'pore

An American medical services firm opened a new development centre yesterday as part of its $85 million investment and expansion plans here.

The centre is the first of its kind for multinational Agilent Technologies, which provides laboratories with instruments, analytics and solutions.

It brings together Agilent's various products and services, so the 11,000 sq ft facility on its existing site in Yishun will develop full laboratory solutions and workflows for customers in fields such as pharma, biopharma, lipidomics and food testing.

Devising more efficient workflows can reduce the time-to-market for Agilent's customers, said Mr Mark Doak, Agilent senior vice-president and president of CrossLab Group.

For instance, the time taken for veterinary drug analysis can be cut to one week, down from one month using traditional methods.

Agilent is hiring scientists at the PhD level in the region and in Singapore for the new centre as well as talent from the commercial sector, said global market development director Thierry Faye.

The firm's expansion plan for Singapore is well advanced.

The firm's local unit, Agilent Singapore, is more than halfway to its previously-announced goal of hiring 100 more people as part of this expansion, said vice-president and country general manager Chow Woai Sheng.

He added that the headcount target remains "dynamic". The firm has about 520 employees here.

Agilent Singapore produces equipment such as mass spectrometry instruments and automation products.

The new centre is part of the firm's 225,000 sq ft site in Yishun.