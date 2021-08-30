Market Watch

After dovish taper talk, eyes on US, China data

After Fed chief says rate hikes not imminent, focus turns to US job, Chinese factory figures

Associate Editor
  • Published
    4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

So the long awaited Federal Reserve Jackson Hole gathering has come and gone without causing major calamity to financial markets.

At the closely watched symposium last Friday, chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed taper - the pullback on the massive bond-buying programmes unleashed last year - will come before the year end. But he said interest rate hikes are not imminent as there is still "much ground to cover" before the United States economy hits full employment.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 30, 2021, with the headline 'After dovish taper talk, eyes on US, China data'. Subscribe
Topics: 